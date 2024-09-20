Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for Edinburgh’s Christmas market in East Princes Street Gardens have been unveiled, with event producers planning to host the annual event until 2026.

Unique-Assembly - a partnership between event producers Unique Events and Assembly Festival - propose to bring in ‘up to 75 trading concessions and various family attractions’ including the return of themed illumination trails and top fairground rides, The Big Wheel and the Star Flyer.

The application states: “This proposed scheme outlines a variation on the previously granted planning applications for the Edinburgh’s Christmas at East Princes Street Gardens and Mound Precinct in the last few years, but primarily the operation that we operated in the space for as part of Edinburgh’s Christmas 2022 and 2023.”

Unique Assembly, who produced Edinburgh’s Christmas market for the last two years said the event generated around £148 million last year | Airborne Imagery UK/SWNS

It said their plans will: “Create a more spacious and comfortable experience for visitors using new locations, reducing infrastructure and impact on green space, whilst containing the previously high number of bar/alcohol outlets and fun-fair rides.”

An illuminated trail is proposed for the lower half of East Princes Street Gardens, with ‘extra market stalls and entertainment’ situated to the south of the railway ‘in order to bring people into the space and ease pressure on the external areas.’

The application adds: “The use of the additional space is to help with crowd flow and create a safe access route to help alleviate queuing on Waverley Bridge at the busy weekends with main attractions and market traders still located on the upper tier of the gardens.”

Proposed opening times for the Christmas market are from 10am to 10pm between November 15 and January 4.

Unique Assembly, who produced Edinburgh’s Christmas market for the last two years said the Christmas market brings ‘clear economic benefits’ with more than three million people visiting the attraction last year which generated around £148 million.

It added that reports show 36 per cent of visitors were from Edinburgh and the Lothians and around 75 per cent of visitors said ‘Edinburgh’s Christmas was their only or main reason for coming to the city centre.’