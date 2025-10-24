With Christmas almost two months away, the Christmas experts have revealed the best Christmas markets in the UK you should visit this festive season.

The experts at Christmas Tree World have updated their annual Christmas Markets research, revealing the best festive market experiences in the UK, with Edinburgh listed as the second best in the nation.

The team of Christmas experts has delved into everything from annual Google searches, the popularity across social media, and the cost of a night’s stay in a local hotel, to the approximate number of stalls and the closest train station to reveal the best Christmas markets in the UK.

Scoring 6.90 out of 10, Edinburgh is a bucket-list Christmas destination for many, known for its Castle of Light, Royal Botanic Gardens Light Trail, and festive market.

Last year, there were 926,600 Google searches for the market, which runs from November 15 - January 4 at East Princes Street Gardens, with many wondering when it would open or looking for the best food stalls.

There are 58,000 Instagram and 3,378 TikTok posts for the Edinburgh market, many showcasing the fairground rides and food, including sizzling pigs in blankets and freshly made mac and cheese.

Edinburgh, the only Scottish Christmas market to make the top 10, was beaten to top spot by the Christmas markets in Manchester, which scored 7.64 out of 10.

Families and friends flocked to the market at East Princes Street Gardens on Christmas Eve last year.

The Manchester Christmas Markets are the most popular in the UK, with 677,000 annual Google searches. Top search results are for their 2025 opening dates, user reviews, and visit guides to find the best food, showing how excited people are for this year's festivities.

Ben Wightman, product expert at Christmas Tree World, revealed five stress-busting ways to enjoy the Christmas markets this year.

He said: “While you might want to browse social media and plan your route, leave room for spontaneous discoveries. Decide on a few must-see attractions or stalls, but allow yourself to drift through hidden side streets and get led by the warm LED lights. Some of the best finds are off the beaten track.

“Carry a small backpack or crossbody bag to keep your hands free for tasting treats, hot drinks, and making festive purchases. Comfortable shoes are a must, as you’ll be walking and exploring for hours. The lighter you travel, the more enjoyable the day.

“Markets can be crowded at peak hours, so consider early mornings or weekday visits for a calmer experience. Evening trips are magical too, as the cluster lights really come alive. If you go during the winter nights, make sure you wrap up warm so you can really embrace the atmosphere.

“Branch out from the usual sausages and mulled wine. Seek out small, local delicacies or artisan bakes you won’t find elsewhere. Trying new flavours adds a sense of adventure to your festive wanderings, and makes visiting your local market a totally new experience year after year.

“Don’t be afraid to venture beyond your local market. Visiting a market in a nearby city or town is a great way to experience different traditions, discover unique foods, and see different takes on festive decorations like baubles and tree toppers.”

Shoppers at the Christmas Market on Edinburgh's Princes Street. | PA

The top 10 best Christmas markets in the UK: 1. Manchester Christmas Markets (7.64 out of 10); 2. Edinburgh Christmas Markets (6.90); 3. Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market (6.71); 4. Bath Christmas Market (6.34);

5. York St Nicholas Fair (5.32); 6. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland (5.05); 7. Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market (4.72); 8. Nottingham Winter Wonderland (4.49); 9. Leeds Christkindelmarkt (4.03); 10. Chester Christmas Market (3.66).