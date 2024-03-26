Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's a ceremony dating back hundreds of years but still observed annually on the Thursday before Easter. The reigning monarch hands out symbolic gifts of "Maundy money" to a select band of pensioners from all over the UK - one man and one woman for each year of the monarch's life.

But out of an estimated 11 million people eligible to be chosen, two of this year's recipients come from the same small church in Edinburgh. Hamish Coghill, former assistant editor of the Evening News, and Jill McDougall, a botanical artist who has work in the collection of London's Victoria & Albert Museum, are both members at Canonmills Baptist Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamish Coghill, former assistant editor of the Evening News, and botanical artist Jill McDougall are among the select band to receive this year's Maundy money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coghill, 87, whose first association with the church came when he joined the cubs at the age of seven, said the invitation to the ceremony arrived out of the blue. "It was a complete and utter surprise." And he is still not clear why he was nominated or by whom. "I'm just delighted. It's something I never expected."

Mr Coghill was church secretary at Canonmills and its predecessor, Dublin Street Baptist Church, for many years and is now an honorary life deacon. He retired in 1996 after 43 years at the Evening News and then led adult education classes on Edinburgh. He is also the author of several books on the city.

Recipients of Maundy money are invited to take a companion with them to the ceremony and Mr Coghill is taking his son Bill, 50, who lives in Australia. "Bill is over seeing me at the moment from Brisbane, so it fits in beautifully with that - a very happy coincidence."

Ms McDougall, 84, who has worshipped at Canonmills for more than 20 years, said when an envelope marked Buckingham Palace arrived she thought she had been invited to a garden party. "I'd always wanted to be invited to that but knew I never would be. Even when I read the letter, I thought I was just being invited to the Maundy service - it was only later I realised I was actually to be a recipient. It was a complete surprise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She too is mystified about how or why she was chosen. But she said her father was a Maundy recipient about 50 years ago. "Perhaps it runs in families."

The Maundy money is distributed as part of a church service, which takes place at a different cathedral each year. Held on Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday, it dates back to the Middle Ages. Recipients are given a white purse containing specially-minted coins amounting to the same number of pence as the monarch's age, and a red purse containing a £5 and a 50p coin. Since King Charles is out of action, Queen Camilla is expected to hand out the gifts at this year's service, which is at Worcester Cathedral.

Canonmills church secretary Mary Carmichael, who is going as Ms McDougall's companion for the day, said: “We are all so thrilled for Jill and Hamish. I can’t think of two people more deserving to receive this honour. Their service to our small church has been exceptional over many years.

"Jill has the most welcoming smile, deploys her artistic skills to create beautiful floral displays for the church. and there are many who have reason to be thankful for her care and friendship."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad