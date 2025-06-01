Members of the newly renovated St Mark's Episcopal Church, Portobello have been joined by the Bishop of Edinburgh as they prepare to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

A service of Holy Communion conducted by the Rt Rev Dr John Armes marked the start of a phased return to the building after a six-month project of essential conservation work and improvements to the church facilities.

The work included repairs to the roof, ceiling and historic stained glass windows, and changes to the interior to provide a second toilet and enhanced kitchen, along with new flooring, lighting and decoration.

Members of St Mark's Episcopal Church, Portobello, are moving back into their building following conservation and improvement work.

The improvements have been designed to serve both the congregation and the community, making the Georgian building more flexible, hospitable and accessible.

As part of his visit to St Mark’s on Sunday, May 18, Bishop Armes confirmed five adults, as they reaffirmed their baptism promises.

He said: “Today we celebrate the wonderful restoration of this beautiful building, and its reworking to meet the demands of the 21st century.

“But we also celebrate how the congregation of St Mark’s continues to serve the community of Portobello, offering a space in which to find love, hope and comfort.”

Rev Dr Sophia Marriage, Rector of St Mark’s, said: “This has been an enormous project for our congregation to undertake and we are so grateful to our architects, Taft Architects and Lee Boyd, and all our funding partners who have made it possible.

“As we look forward to the 200th anniversary of our church in 2026, it is wonderful to know that the building has been rejuvenated for the future benefit of our congregation and the Portobello community.’

The Bishop’s visit was the first of a number of events to celebrate the completion of the project, which will culminate with an open day on Saturday, June 21, from 10am to 3pm, which will give the wider community the opportunity to see the building.