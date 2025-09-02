Four Edinburgh cinemas are in the running to be named Cinema of the Year at an inaugural awards ceremony hosted by the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

More than 130 cinemas across the UK have registered for the awards that shine a spotlight on independent cinemas and ‘allow local communities to celebrate their favourite cinemas by getting behind them.’

The public will now have until September 22 to vote for their favourite cinema, with Edinburgh entries including the Dominion Cinema, Filmhouse, The Scotsman Picturehouse and Cineworld Edinburgh.

A jury will then select five nominees, taking into account audience votes and the cinemas’ submissions. Finalists will be announced on November 3 and cinemagoers can vote until November 25 to decide the overall winner which will be revealed at the British Independent Film Awards on November 30.

Ahead of the awards, the Dominion Cinema wrote to customers: “For over 87 years, we’ve been proud to serve the Edinburgh community with a truly unique, family-run luxury cinema experience.

“If you love what we do from the films we screen, to the service we provide, we would be so grateful for your support.”

The Filmhouse on Lothian Road, which reopened in June following a three-year campaign to save the historic cinema also shared the news on social media. It said: “Since opening our doors, we've been blown away by the love and support from everyone who's visited, and it's clear Filmhouse means a whole lot to many of you.

“As a truly independent cinema, our community is at the heart of what we do. The award is voted for by you, our audience, so if you love what we do, please vote for us.”

Cineworld Edinburgh said: “We have been nominated by BIFA for the new Cinema of the Year Award. You guys decide who wins, so if you also know that we are the best, get voting now!”

You can vote for your favourite Edinburgh cinema by visiting the British Independent Film Awards website.