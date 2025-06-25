The landmark Lothian Road cinema will open on Friday, June 27 after a £2 million refurbishment, with works including a reworked foyer space, a refurbished bar with 100 covers, and extra legroom for visitors across its three screens. A fourth screen is expected to be unveiled next month.
The cinema’s sudden closure in October 2022 prompted a grassroots campaign to save the beloved venue and established the new charity, Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd, set up by a group of former staff. The group’s Open The Doors campaign launched in September 2023 and saw huge public support, generating more than £325,000 to refurbish the venue, with the charity also securing £1.4million from the UK Levelling Up Community Ownership Fund and £60,000 from the Edinburgh City Council.
The Filmhouse will re-open its doors with a hand-picked programme of films the cinema missed out on playing during the venue’s two-and-a-half-year closure. The programme will have a strong emphasis on films that did not screen in the city because of its absence.
For more information you can visit the Filmhouse website.
