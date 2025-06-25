First look at Edinburgh Filmhouse £2m refurb ahead of anticipated reopening this week

By Neil Johnstone

Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST

The Edinburgh Filmhouse will reopen this week following a three-year campaign to save the historic cinema.

The landmark Lothian Road cinema will open on Friday, June 27 after a £2 million refurbishment, with works including a reworked foyer space, a refurbished bar with 100 covers, and extra legroom for visitors across its three screens. A fourth screen is expected to be unveiled next month.

The cinema’s sudden closure in October 2022 prompted a grassroots campaign to save the beloved venue and established the new charity, Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd, set up by a group of former staff. The group’s Open The Doors campaign launched in September 2023 and saw huge public support, generating more than £325,000 to refurbish the venue, with the charity also securing £1.4million from the UK Levelling Up Community Ownership Fund and £60,000 from the Edinburgh City Council.

The Filmhouse will re-open its doors with a hand-picked programme of films the cinema missed out on playing during the venue’s two-and-a-half-year closure. The programme will have a strong emphasis on films that did not screen in the city because of its absence.

For more information you can visit the Filmhouse website.

Landmark cinema, the Edinburgh Filmhouse will reopen on Friday, June 27

Landmark cinema, the Edinburgh Filmhouse will reopen on Friday, June 27 | Kat Gollock

Screen 1 has a capacity of 186 seats and 2 wheelchair spaces. The screen has Dual 35mm/70mm film projectors, 4K digital projection and 5.1 audio | Kat Gollock

Screen 2 has a capacity of 70 seats and 1 wheelchair space. The screen has dual 35mm film projectors and can screen 2K digital projection with 5.1 audio | Kat Gollock

Screen 3 has a capacity of 57 and 2 wheelchair spaces. The screen has dual 35mm film projectors and a 16mm film projector and can screen 2K digital projection with 5.1 audio | Kat Gollock

