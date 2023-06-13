Two drivers have been rushed to hospital following a road traffic collision on the Edinburgh's City Bypass.

The Edinburgh Bypass was blocked for more than an hour on Tuesday (June 13) as emergency services attented to the crash.

The two drivers were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where their condition is not currently known.

The collision took place on the A720, eastbound, near the Dreghorn Junction.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.10pm on Tuesday, 13 June, to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A720 Edinburgh city bypass, eastbound, near the Dreghorn junction.

“Emergency services attended and two people, the drivers, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the Scottish Ambulance Service.