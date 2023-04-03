The two-vehicle crash took place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near Baberton, shortly after 8.30am on Monday, April 3. Police were called to the scene, and the Eastbound carriageway of the road was closed for a short time. The road re-opened, but was restricted for two hours. The carriageway has now fully re-opened, but traffic is heavy, with drivers facing delays of around 30 minutes from the Claylands to Baberton junctions. Officers confirmed that no-one was injured in the crash. One driver has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.