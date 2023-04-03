Edinburgh City Bypass: Man charged after rush-hour crash on A720 near Baberton
A man has been charged following a collision in Edinburgh.
The two-vehicle crash took place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near Baberton, shortly after 8.30am on Monday, April 3. Police were called to the scene, and the Eastbound carriageway of the road was closed for a short time. The road re-opened, but was restricted for two hours. The carriageway has now fully re-opened, but traffic is heavy, with drivers facing delays of around 30 minutes from the Claylands to Baberton junctions. Officers confirmed that no-one was injured in the crash. One driver has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.35am on Monday, 3 April, 2023, police were called to reports of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A720 Edinburgh city bypass near Baberton. Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries. A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."