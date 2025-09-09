An Edinburgh city centre office is to be transformed into a new 10-room boutique hotel, after the plans were approved by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A change of use from vacant offices on the second and third floors of 95-96 Princes Street, to form a new 10-en-suite rooms boutique hotel, was approved by the council’s planning department on September 4.

The proposals by Tobar Group Limited for the vacant space above a coffee shop were submitted in February last year, and were originally for a 12-room boutique hotel by splitting two of the 10 existing rooms, however this was later changed to just 10 rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second floor room in the former Princes Street office, set to become a new boutique hotel. | QB Wood Architects

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The hotel use is acceptable in this city centre location. It has regard to the global climate and nature crises. It will not harm the outstanding universal value of the World Heritage Site.

“The use of sustainable transport modes is encouraged as the site is in a well-connected location encouraging reduced reliance on car usage. A programme of archaeological work is required to safeguard archaeological heritage.

“There are no significant implications regarding transport, flooding or design. It is acceptable in terms of equalities and no human rights impacts have been identified. No other material considerations identified outweigh this conclusion.”

A third floor room inside the Princes Street building. | QB Wood Architects

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The property is in a very popular tourist area and Princes Street is the main commercial street in Edinburgh. There are various hotels along Princes Street and a property like this would not be out of place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is going to be a high demand for hotels since the short-term lets in Edinburgh have started to decrease.”

The boutique hotel will be mainly accessed via the existing coffee shop on the entrance and first floor level during the coffee shop opening hours of Monday - Thursday 7am-7.30pm, Friday - Saturday 7am - 8.30pm, Sunday 7am - 8pm. The hotel can also be accessed via the Rose Street Lane at any time.

There will be no parking on site for this boutique hotel as this will be aimed at visitors travelling to the city centre via public transport.

The application was approved despite two objections, from a local resident and a city heritage group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident Lesley Dunn said: “We have enough hotels and air b and bs in this area, the noise this will bring and no parking, it makes zero sense.”

While, The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland said: “The proposed conversion to a boutique hotel presents concerns regarding over-development, potentially straining the existing infrastructure and amenities of the building.

“Given the historical and architectural significance of the location, it is imperative to ensure that any development respects the capacity and integrity of the heritage planning.

“Furthermore, the proposed internal alterations required for the conversion raise concerns about potential structural modifications that may compromise the building's integrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Excessive alterations could detract from the original design features and diminish the building's historical significance. It is crucial to prioritise preservation efforts and minimise unnecessary interventions that could jeopardise the building's heritage.”

The existing staircase and hallway on the third floor at Princes Street, Edinburgh. | QB Wood Architects

Signage will be required for making the hotel visible along Princes Street and Rose Street Lane, with the applicant saying it will apply for advertisement consent from planning. It is proposed that signage be added to the Princes Street elevation located below cornice.

On the rear elevation, signage will be added to the elevation above the existing fire exit door which will become an entrance and exit door. Additional signage will be required on the Princes Street elevation to account for visibility for footfall, this will include signage projecting past the ground floor extensions on either side of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional signage to the rear elevation will be required, facing Rose Street Lane, from the external staircase in order to make the property visible.

Tobar Group Limited now has three years to carry out the works to turn the vacant office into a new 10-room boutique hotel. And, no development shall take place until the applicant has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological work.