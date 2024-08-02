Local projects across Edinburgh are being invited to apply for a grant from the council of up ot £5,000.

The Community Grants Fund was set up in 2007 to kickstart projects that will make a difference to local communities. There are 13 local funds, each covering a different area of the city.

The council says the scheme is part of its commitment to empowering communities and fostering grassroots initiatives.

Broomhouse Street Party is one of the projects which the Community Grants Fund has already helped | supplied

The next deadline for applications in most parts of the city is Monday August 26. But in Edinburgh Western, applications must be in by Monday August 12. And in Leith, applications for the Leith fund should be submitted to £eith Chooses between August 16 and October 10.

Projects which the Community Grants Fund has supported in the past include the Friends of Victoria Park pumphouse mural, ‘Place to Pause’ at The Eric Liddell Centre and the Broomhouse Street Party.

Culture and communities convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “Our communities are the lifeblood of our city and we’re committed to ensuring that they have the resources to bring their ideas to life.

“As this is the final round of funding for 2024, the amount available in each neighbourhood varies. Our City Centre, Liberton/Gilmerton, and Portobello/Craigmillar neighbourhoods have already allocated their available funding for 2024, applications will be open again in the spring of 2025.

“I always enjoy seeing the projects in our communities come to life, and I’m really excited to see the projects that apply for funding during this round of applications.”

Lucy Metcalfe, chair of Friends of Victoria Park, said: “Thanks to community grant funding from the council, the park has been greatly enhanced by the vibrant artwork that replaces the unsightly dirty and graffitied walls of the old pumphouse.

“The students from the local high school were able to spend a week working with a renowned artist, developing, painting and teamwork skills. The mural is a testament to the commitment of the school and its students to the park and the local community. The Friends are very proud of this achievement.”

For the best chance of securing a grant, communities are urged to apply by the relevant August deadline. Applications will be reviewed in October and successful applicants will hear from the council.