A community event on anti-social bike use is to be held in south west Edinburgh, to tackle the rising problem in the city

On Thursday, November 13, Dr Scott Arthur MP and Catriona Munro - the Scottish Labour candidate for the upcoming Holyrood election- plan to host a public meeting where local residents will share their experiences of dangerous bike use and discuss ways to reduce the impacts of incidents in Edinburgh.

The event, scheduled for 7pm at Space @ Broomhouse Hub, will bring together local elected officials, police representatives and constituents. It comes as incidents of anti-social bike use in Edinburgh are on the rise.

Incidents of anti-social bike use in Edinburgh are on the rise. | National World

In August, police responded to numerous incidents of reckless dirt-bike driving in South West Edinburgh, identifying a number of hot-spots including Calders, Juniper Green, Lanark Road, Broomhouse and Sighthill.

Dr Arthur is a longstanding advocate for enhanced police powers to seize bikes ridden in an anti-social manner, and Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South, previously led a campaign on this issue after a reckless driving incident caused issues on the Meadows.

Dr Scott Arthur MP said: “The recent uptick in dangerous driving, on E-Bikes and dirt bikes, poses an urgent threat to safety and cohesion within our communities. I urge anyone who witnesses an incident of dangerous bike usage to report it to the police, and I fully support Police Scotland’s efforts to take firm action on this issue.

“I am also thrilled to be working closely with Catriona Munro on this issue; I know she will be a strong voice against anti-social behaviour for Edinburgh South Western.”

Earlier this year, the UK Government launched a consultation on fast-tracking disposal of vehicles seized for anti-social behaviour, including electric or off-road bikes.

In South West Edinburgh, police have targeted the illegal use of e-bikes and e-Scooters as part of Operation Pillar

Catriona Munro said: “I’ve spoken to numerous residents who are intimidated by these bikes being ridden at speed and recklessly. They’ve pointed out some particular routes used and they’d like to see more action.

“Scott and I want to work constructively with Police Scotland to see how residents’ concerns can be met.”

A constituent said: “I have often told my daughter that I am going to be killed by an electric bike. The police should be doing more to catch those who are putting the lives of others at risk.”