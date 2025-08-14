An Edinburgh community's plans to secure a historical 3,000 year-old site from problem travellers have been blocked by the council.

Newbridge and Ratho Station Community Association has secured an agreement with Creogh Concrete to supply more large concrete blocks for free to secure the site at Huly Hill Cairn in Newbridge, after locals agreed that the blocks placed at the site by the City of Edinburgh Council are not enough to stop travellers getting into the 3,000 year old site.

Gordon Mackerracher of Newbridge and Ratho Station Community Association, at the historical site in Newbridge, which is covered in litter every time the travellers visit. | Submitted

The council has now promised to meet with locals to discuss concerns, with officers set to visit the site to review the measures currently in place before deciding what to do next.

The "hill" is a tumulus or a burial cairn which measures approximately 30 metres in diameter and rises to a height of three metres, with three standing stones in the vicinity.

And although the council cleaned up the site when the latest group of travellers left three weeks ago, locals insist the historical site is still littered with items including sofas and tyres.

The site at Huly Hill in Newbridge, with some blocks already in place to stop travellers getting in. | Submitted

Newbridge and Ratho Station Community Association member Gordon Mackerracher revealed locals frustrations as they wait on permission to install the free blocks.

He said: “The association has obtained these large blocks to further protect the site, but for some reason the council is dragging its heels on this, and says there are already enough blocks there to stop travellers getting in.

“We are in conference with the council as we have these blocks ready to go to stop them getting in, but the council is blocking it.

“We have a company willing to supply the blocks, free of charge, Creogh Concrete. Yet we still need permission, as we would be done for fly-tipping, ironically, if we just put them there without permission.

“We definitely need more blocks up there. And a better fence. As it’s currently a four-foot standard wooden fence, which replaced the last fence which was the same design, and the travellers just took it down and burned it. The fence has been replaced a dozen times, but that last one was burnt down as well.

“I have asked direct questions about why it’s taking so long for approval, and then I found out the council was at the site on Wednesday morning, without telling anyone. You would think they would like to speak to locals.

“If we get permission we could have the site secured this afternoon. This issue has been going on for two or three months.

“The blocks are there as a deterrent, and we know we can get more blocks to secure the site. We keep asking for permission to place the blocks but the council just wont give us it. Even the councillors from here can’t get permission for us.

“We’ve been told that the council will possibly discuss this issue at the end of the month, but the travellers will probably be back by then. We need the site secured now.”

A collection of photos taken of the mess left behind by travellers in Newbridge. | Submitted

Gordon revealed that the historic site has been plagued by travellers for years now, with the council having to clean-up after every visit.

He said: “The latest large group of travellers got outed eventfully. It’s as if the council don’t know what to do with them.

“There was rubbish everywhere when they left. Council workers spent a couple of hours cleaning up, then another group of travellers moved in. The place was quickly a mess again.

“Travellers have been coming here for years. The last group were here about three weeks ago, and although the council cleaned up most of the mess, there is still a sofa and tyres scattered around as well as other mess.

“I believe they are coming back today to finish the clean-up, it’s just an absolute joke, and the same every year.”

City of Edinburgh Council’s Culture and Communities Convener Margaret Graham said: “While it’s not possible to prevent unauthorised encampments, we do our best to implement deterrents.

“I appreciate the concerns of the community, and we’ve agreed to meet with them to discuss the management of the Huly Hill site.

“Officers will also be attending the site to review the measures in place before deciding next steps.”