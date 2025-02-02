Purpose-built student accommodation and short-term lets in Edinburgh could be made to pay for trade waste collections instead of having their bins emptied for free by the council.

Council officials are to investigate the options after one councillor questioned why lucrative commercial enterprises should benefit from taxpayer-funded refuse and recycling services.

SNP councillor Danny Aston called for the change at the city's transport and environment committee on Thursday. He said the number of student accommodation developments and short-term lets had mushroomed in recent years.

The council is to look at re-launching a trade waste collection service - and student developments and short-term lets could be made to pay for collections instead of benefiting from free bin uplifts | Callum Bennetts

And he asked: "Is it right that highly profitable commercial undertakings benefit from free domestic collections funded by council tax paid by our citizens and the block grant from the Scottish Government?

"I would hazard a guess at what most folk out in the streets would say - I think it would be a pretty resounding No."

The committee agreed unanimously to get a report from officers on the issue, as well as on the possibility of re-establishing council-run trade waste collections, which firms would pay for, and handling trade waste at council recycling centres.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said he had been contacted by residents, mostly in the city centre, who felt their bin hubs were being used as a "dumping ground" for trade waste.

He said: "The city previously provided a city-wide trade waste service. I'm keen to look again at this to see if there is an opportunity to provide a service again in Edinburgh and look at our recycling centres to see if there's the possibility to use them to handle trade waste. I know other local authorities do so."

His proposal was endorsed by SNP councillor Euan Hyslop, who said: "I run a business and over the last three or four years I've used a number of commercial waste services and not one of them has been a reliable or good service.

"It's definitely worth looking into whether there's now a way for a commercial and viable council trade waste service. I think you'd find a lot of businesses would swarm around that opportunity."