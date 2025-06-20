Edinburgh Council is to explore running a trial of a four day week on the back of a successful study in an English council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a decision by city councillors on Thursday, council officers will study four day working week trials in other parts of the country, and determine if and how a trial could be run in Edinburgh.

They will also explore the state of recruitment, staff retention, productivity and health of council staff.

The council is to explore trialling a four-day week for staff | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers will present the report at a future meeting of the city’s finance and resources committee.

Green councillor Claire Miller, who put forward the motion asking for a trial to be explored, said: “When faced with the need for budget cuts every year, it’s a joy to find a proposal which helps to save money while also being beneficial rather than detrimental.

“And the four day week is just that. The four day week is one where services remain as-is – there are no changes as far as residents are concerned, either in opening hours or what’s provided – but our workers deliver in a reduced working week.

“Studies of four day weeks show that productivity remains the same, or in some cases even improves, when the number of hours worked is reduced down and a greater proportion of the week is given back to people for their other responsibilities, for rest and for leisure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Miller’s motion comes off the back of a 15-month four day week trial for some staff at South Cambridgeshire District Council, which found it offered significant benefits.

An academic study of the trial found that it reduced turnover by 39 per cent and saved the council over £300,000 in agency worker fees.

Additionally, it found that a range of council services either saw no change or improvements in delivery. Further, less council staff were found to be going on benefits.

However, not all councillors held firm support for the motion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor Chris Cowdy said: “At a time when our own council continues to face budgetary pressures, rising demand of core services and persistent performance issues, now may not be the time for a speculative experiment.”