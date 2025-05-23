Thirteen candidates will stand in the council by-election caused by the death of Labour councillor Val Walker.

The contest in Fountainbridge.Craiglockhart ward, will take place on Thursday, June 26.

Cllr Walker, who was convener of the council’s culture and communities committee, died suddenly and unexpectedly last month. Colleagues paid tribute to her as a “gentle, yet fierce and loyal” champion for her city and community.

Voters in Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart go the polls on Thursday, June 26. | TSPL

The by-election is to choose a new councillor for Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart to fill the vacancy left by her death.

As well as candidates from Labour, the Conservatives, SNP, Greens, Lib Dems and Reform UK, there are also five independents standing and representatives of the Scottish Libertarian Party and Scottish Family Party.

The full list is:

Bonnie Prince Bob, Independent

Derrick Emms, Independent

Lukasz Furmaniak, Scottish Libertarian Party

Mark Hooley, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Richard Crewe Lucas, Scottish Family Party

Q Manivannan, Scottish Greens

Kevin Joseph McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Catriona Munro, Scottish Labour Party

Gary Neill, Reform UK

Mark Rowbotham, Independent

Murray Visentin, Scottish National Party (SNP)

Steve Christopher West, Independent

Marc Wilkinson, Independent

Council chief executive and returning officer Paul Lawrence said: “With nominations now closed and just over a month remaining until polling day, residents of the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart ward can start thinking about who they will vote for in the upcoming by-election.

“Councillors play an important role in our democratic system, making crucial decisions that impact our city. I’d encourage as many residents as possible to take part in this by-election. Please make sure you register to vote before the deadline and make your voice heard.”

The election will use the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system, where voters rank candidates in order of preference by assigning numbers rather than just marking a single cross. You can choose to vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish.

Poll cards will be delivered to registered voters in the area from today, including further information on when and where to vote.

Residents in the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart ward must register to vote by midnight on Tuesday June 10. For new postal vote applications, the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday June 11 and for new proxy votes its 5pm on Wednesday June 18.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and will be at:

Kingsknowe Golf Club

Edinburgh Corn Exchange

St Michaels Church Hall

Fountainbridge Library

Boroughmuir Rugby & Community Sports Club

Craiglockhart Parish Church Hall

Tollcross Community Centre

The electronic election count will take place immediately after the polls close at 10pm on Thursday June 26.