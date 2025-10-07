Jane Meagher (left) has asked Lezley Marion Cameron to resign | collage

Edinburgh council leader Jane Meagher has reasserted the authority's commitment to requiring 35 per cent affordable housing in new developments amid a row over comments by housing convener Lezley Marion Cameron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Cameron called publicly for the requirement to be revised downwards, claiming it was putting off investors.

But Cllr Meagher said her comments did not reflect the administration's policy and she was proud of the decision to increase the requirement from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

Jane Meagher (left) has asked Lezley Marion Cameron to resign | collage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, Cllr Meagher asked for Cllr Cameron's resignation as housing convener, but Cllr Cameron is understood still to be considering the matter.

She is also at odds with the group leadership after she defied the Labour whip by failing to vote in favour of the appointment of former council leader Cammy Day to the policy and sustainability committee.

But a senior source said it was her comments on affordable housing which had prompted the demand for her resignation. If she refuses to step down, the Labour group is expected to nominate a new housing convener at the next full council meeting.

Following Cllr Cameron's comments, SNP group leader Kimita Sumar wrote to Cllr Meagher calling for clarity on the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Meagher said in reply: "I can confirm that the quote attributed to Councillor Cameron in your letter does not reflect Labour policy or the policy of this administration."

Cllr Meagher referred to the council's decision in 2023 to declare a housing emergency due to the acute nature of Edinburgh’s homelessness crisis, coupled with the severe shortage of social rented homes and increasing pressure in the private rental market.

And she continued: "During the development of the City Plan 2030, this administration fought to increase the percentage of aƯordable homes required in new developments from the originally recommended 25 per cent to 35 per cent, which is an achievement I am very proud of.

"As a former convener of Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work, I know well the challenges facing the sector and I am unequivocal in my conviction that more, not less aƯordable housing is key to addressing the challenges we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope this response clarifies any confusion around the position of the administration and provides certainty to organisations such as Crisis, Cyrenians and Shelter who are key partners in our attempts to meet the challenge posed by the housing emergency."