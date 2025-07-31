A new affordable housing development is taking shape in Wester Hailes as part of a long-term vision to transform the area.

Edinburgh City Council has appointed CCG (Scotland) Ltd to deliver 73 net-zero carbon homes on a site previously occupied by the old Wester Hailes Health Centre at Murrayburn Gate.

The development will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom flats – all affordable housing, with five properties designed to be wheelchair accessible.

73 net-zero carbon homes are being built on a site previously occupied by the old Wester Hailes Health Centre

It will also include a central recreational space with play facilities, a rain garden, structured landscaping, private gardens and terraces, and easy access to pedestrian and cycle routes.

As part of a wider regeneration initiative by the council, the project aims to support the creation of a model 20-minute neighbourhood – where residents can access work, education, shops and services within a short walk or cycle from their homes.

In partnership with the council, CCG will also deliver a broad programme of community benefits throughout the EH14 postcode, including employment and training opportunities and support for local initiatives during the construction phase.

The council’s Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work convener Lezley Marion Cameron said: “I am delighted to see the work progressing on our ambitious plans to transform Wester Hailes into one of Edinburgh’s 20-minute neighbourhoods.

“I also warmly welcome the direct benefits to local people which this development will deliver in terms of employment and training opportunities.

“These new homes at Murrayburn Gate will deliver much-needed high-quality, net-zero carbon housing and provide improved access to green spaces and community services – all essential attributes of thriving and inclusive local communities, and reflective of our efforts to address Edinburgh’s ongoing Housing Emergency.”

CCG Managing Director, David Wylie, said: “We are delighted to have commenced construction at Murrayburn Gate – another example of how the Council and CCG are working together to address localised housing needs and demand across the city region.

“The development is set to have a positive impact on the Wester Hailes community, not only through the delivery of high-quality, highly energy efficient homes, but also by job creation, various training opportunities, and localised charitable investment . I look forward to seeing how the development progresses over months ahead, as we work towards full completion in late-2026.”