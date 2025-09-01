Delaying a decision on a ban of mobile phones in schools across the Capital could pose a safety risk to pupils, according to city officials.

But council officers say that a delay is advisable, due to the need to hold an impact assessment before deciding on whether to implement a ban, according to a report set to go before city councillors on Tuesday, September 2.

Besides delaying the decision, officers are also asking councillors to approve receiving a report on the effectiveness of a mobile phone ban trial already underway in Edinburgh.

Since May, most pupils at Portobello and Queensferry high schools have been required to place phones in pouches at the start of the school day, which are unlocked when they leave.

S6 students are able to unlock the pouches in a common room, for use at lunchtime and other off times. The trial will run for two years, with the magnetic pouches used in the high school also used in other parts of the UK.

Growing numbers of parents and teachers appear to be coming round to the idea that mobile phones should be banned in schools (Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Councillors had asked officers in June to provide them with a report on the state of the trial scheme, and options for a citywide policy towards mobiles in schools.

They said that, due to the limited runtime of the trial scheme, they did not have substantial information on it. But, they said that focus groups and surveys had been run among pupils in August to get feedback.

Officers provided councillors with four options – ban mobiles at all schools, ban them at just primary schools, delay a decision until an impact assessment can be carried out, and allow schools to make their own decisions.

The report recommended the third option, saying that while it continues the possible harms of mobile phones being used in schools, it would also avoid ‘risk of challenge’.

Further, it said information from an assessment would be useful for crafting policy, and avoid a situation where head teachers feel ‘undermined’ and communities feel unheard.

In recommending against immediately administering a ban, it suggested that parents and staff may be unable to, or elect not to, enforce a ban.

It also noted that doing so would go against Scottish Government guidance on handling mobiles in classrooms – but did not say the same for the option of just banning mobile phones in primary schools.

Portobello High School was one of the two Edinburgh schools which started a trial mobile phones ban in May. | LDR

For the option to let schools choose their own policy in line with Scottish Government guidance, it said that schools may have an easier time enforcing rules they created.

Additionally, it said it would empower headteachers to make ‘locally appropriate’ decisions, and allow schools to react swiftly to feedback and reality on the ground.

However, it said that doing this could still leave open ‘continued pressure’ to implement a city-wide ban.

Parents of pupils at Portobello High School told the Local Democracy Reporting Service in early May that they had no issue with the trial.

David Fraser, a parent of an S4 pupil, said: “I’m of the opinion that better behaviour comes from better parents and kids. There’s a lot of common sense that can be applied to this stuff.

“I personally have no issue with trying this. I’d hate to be a teacher these days, and anything we can do to help teachers, help quiet the classroom down is good.

“I’m not supportive of it, I’m not non supportive of it. I’ll see what the proof in the pudding is first before we make any decisions.”

Another parent, Sirin, said she was supportive of the scheme. The mother of an S4 pupil said: “I think it’s a good idea. It’ll help them focus, it’ll help them learn, be more social.

“They won’t be tapping away at their phones all the time.”