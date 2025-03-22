A push to ensure a council-funded charity supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault allowed access to trans people has been rejected by Edinburgh councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green councillor Alex Staniforth had put forward a motion to Thursday’s full council to “note with concern” charity Edinburgh Women’s Aid’s policy of not allowing trans women in their group therapy sessions and refuge spaces.

Councillors instead agreed to an amended motion which affirmed the city’s commitment to the “rights and dignity” of trans people, while “fully supporting” the “vital” work of Edinburgh Women’s Aid and saying they were committed “not to defund these vital services”.

Supporters of Edinburgh Women's Aid protested outside the City Chambers before the council meeting | LDR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Women’s Aid provides support for women facing domestic abuse and sexual violence in the city.

The motion also called on the council to ensure all council-funded groups offering support for those who face domestic abuse and sexual violence should be “fully trans-inclusive” and wanted council officers to explore the provision of those services for trans and non-binary people in the city, and identify any gaps in provision.

Cllr Staniforth told the council: “We are resigned with the fact that we won’t get a comprehensive review [of support services for trans people]. Edinburgh Women’s Aid does excellent work. But the council would not allow any other minority group to be excluded from services.”

The agreed council motion stepped back from criticising Women’s Aid over their policy on single-sex spaces, but instead called on the council to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognise the importance of protecting single sex spaces as defined in law to ensure dignity and protection from potential risks, including harassment or violence;

Recognise the vital importance of Edinburgh Council continuing to fund support services for those facing domestic abuse and sexual violence, and in line with our position on LGBTQ+ equality, believes this support must be available to all those who depend on it, including trans people;

Commit to ensuring the rights of all women, including cis and trans women, are protected.

The Green group voted for the amended motion, proposed by the SNP and the Liberal Democrats, telling the council they believed their motion would not get the required support on its own.

Labour council leader Councillor Jane Meagher said: “A trauma-informed approach to male violence requires single-sex spaces.”

Several dozen protesters, many of them supporting campaign group For Women Scotland, picketed the City Chambers before the council meeting.

One protester said: “I don’t believe men should be in women’s restrooms, and I think women should be allowed single-sex spaces. These are women who are being battered, and traumatised – they don’t want men. They need their separate spaces to recover.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another protester added: “[Victims of violence] need their separate spaces because of the violence of men.”

Linda Rodgers, CEO of Edinburgh Women’s Aid, said prior to the vote: “It would be a deep concern for us if the requirements for single-sex homelessness services across the city, as well as our own in terms of our shared refuges, were required to not be single sex anymore.

“Because the risk to all communities is extremely high. Anecdotally, we have heard about homelessness hostels, mixed hostels where women sit up all night because they’re frightened of the violence that might occur to them in a mixed space.

“So the need for single sex spaces is crucial, and this type of motion can undermine that.”