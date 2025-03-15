An Edinburgh councillor is calling for a ban on arms companies testing products in the Capital.

The controversial arms firm Leonardo was given a licence to test communications equipment in the Braid Hills in December last year.

But now Green councillor Ben Parker is calling for such testing to be stopped – and calling for the council to ‘stand against the arms trade’

Leonardo's Crewe Toll factory's work includes military research and development. | LDRS

Leonardo employs around 1,800 people at its site near Crewe Toll, where among other products the laser targeting systems for F-35 fighter jets are made.

It also produces radar and avionics equipment for a range of military and government aircraft, and conducts military research and development work.

The site has recently been picketed and broken into by pro-Palestine protesters on several occasions, leading to the firm putting up razor wire around its compound late last year.

The site has been used as an arms factory and research and development laboratory since 1943, being started up during the second World War.

In a motion set to go before city councillors next week, Cllr Parker asks that officials look at changes to park management rules so that “no further licenses will be granted to Leonardo – or any other arms manufacturer – to permit the testing of any equipment on the Braid Hills or any other council-owned land.”

He also asks that the council agree that it “does not consider it appropriate for the council to facilitate the activities of arms companies on council land in this way.”

Ahead of the meeting Cllr Parker told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It’s completely inappropriate for public land to be used to support the activities of a company whose actions are directly fuelling the genocide in Palestine, and conflict in other parts of the world too.

“We all recognise the atrocities happening in Gaza and, for those of us who have a commitment to peace, it’s galling to hear that the council is giving the green light to the very companies who profit from war to test their equipment on council land.

“My motion – to request the council reviews its park management rules to deny arms companies access to public parks for this purpose – is a clear action the council can take in solidarity with everyone affected by conflict around the world.

“The choice for councillors is a simple one – do we take a stand against the arms trade, or do we continue to permit activities in our parks which put blood on all our hands?”

Leonardo was contacted for comment.

Councillors will discuss the motion at the next full meeting of Edinburgh Council on Thursday, 20 March, which will be webcast here.