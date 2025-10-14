Calls have been made to tighten up rules around anti-Semitism at Edinburgh venues after several Fringe acts were cancelled this summer.

During this year’s Fringe, comedians Rachel Creeger and Philip Simon said that their shows had been cancelled on the basis of being Jewish.

In response, Conservative councillor Neil Cuthbert has asked that the council officers review with Fringe venues what anti-discrimination provisions they have in place.

He will also ask the council’s policy and scrutiny committee on Tuesday next week to approve a review of anti-Semitism training in the council.

In the case of Mr Simon’s comedy set, event host Banshee Labrynth told the media in July that the cancellation was instead due to the comic’s statements on Palestine. Speaking to trade magazine Chortle, they said they had “obviously not declined his show because of his religious or cultural identity”.

A juggler performs for tourists on the Royal Mile during the Fringe in Edinburgh. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Instead, the venue referenced several posts on X/Twitter, including one where he appeared to say the number of Palestinian prisoners being released by Israel in January was too high.

Ms Creeger, meanwhile, was set to perform at Whistlebinkies, owned by the same company that runs the Banshee Labrynth. The cancellation of her show came due to staff concerns about feeling ‘unsafe’ during the 2024 Fringe.

The company said that running of the festival had seen the venue graffiti’d with commentary about Gaza, among other issues.

If approved, Cllr Cuthbert’s motion would also see council staff consult with the Board of Deputies of British Jews, as well as the city’s Jewish communities regarding their ‘experiences and concerns’.

Additionally, they would explore how the council could help venues ‘meet their obligations’ while still maintaining their security.

Further, they would explore ‘clear reporting mechanisms’ for artists or audiences experiencing discrimination, and discuss with venues and festivals on the ‘support available to venues hosting Jewish artists and events’.

Beyond the festivals, it would ask council staff to assess whether anti-Semitism training is ‘adequately included’ in staff training. Additionally, it would make anti-Semitism awareness training a requirement for staff and councillors.

Councillors will discuss the motion at Tuesday’s meeting of the Policy and Sustainability Committee.