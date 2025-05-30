Edinburgh councillor calls for action over city's delayed busking policy

Action is needed to control busking in the Capital, a councillor has warned, as it emerged new rules for performers have been delayed beyond the start of the summer.

The council started work last year to try and develop new rules for busking and busker management.

Officers had intended to submit a report on the topic in autumn last year – but this has since been delayed until beyond the start of this summer.

Liberal Democrat councillor Edward Thornley put forward a motion to the city’s Culture and Communities Committee calling for an update on busking in the city.

In it, he asks for council officers to present information on how effective temporary measures put in place during summer 2024 were, highlighting any new approaches and asking for any data that might be available.

Edinburgh council guidelines state buskers can only perform between 9am and 9pm and must move to a new site at least 50 metres away after every hour

Last summer, the council put up posters at popular busking spots reminding performers of rules and passed out ‘busking guides’, in addition to an increased level of street outreach.

He also asks that officers provide an update on the report concerning the new busker rules, and an outline of what steps will be taken towards their introduction.

Officers met with buskers, fringe acts and members of the public when developing the new rules.

At present, the council’s rules for busking are available on the city’s website.

It calls on buskers to only perform between 9am and 9pm, and to move to a new site at least 50 metres away after every hour.

Additionally, it asks them to keep the volume of their performances low, to not disturb nearby businesses and residents.

It also says that buskers should not pitch up within 50 metres of another performer, and calls on them to not block pavements, doorways or cashpoints.

It further says that Police Scotland can charge and seize the equipment of buskers in some circumstances.

As of now, buskers do not need a licence to perform in the city.

An Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “The motion by Cllr Thornley will be considered by Culture and Communities Committee on 5 June.”

Cllr Thornley’s motion will be discussed at the next meeting of the city’s Culture and Communities Committee, set to take place on Thursday, 5 June, which can be viewed here.