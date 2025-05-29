Teenage girl raped by balaclava-clad man in Edinburgh city centre

A teenage girl was raped by a balaclava-clad man in Edinburgh city centre.

The 15-year-old girl was standing at a bus stop near Marks & Spencer on Princes Street at around 5am on Sunday, May 25, when she was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

The man took her from the bus stop to a basement storage area in York Place where he launched his attack on the victim. He is understood to have travelled in the direction of Dublin Street following the assault.

The man was white with blonde stubble and police say he spoke with a Scottish accent. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, khaki trousers and Nike trainers.

Police in Edinburgh are hunting for a male suspect after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in the city centre | Google Maps

Police Scotland have launched an investigation and are asking anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper, from the Public Protection Unit in Edinburgh, said: “This was a frightening incident for the girl and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family. From extensive enquiries within Edinburgh city centre, we know the suspect approached her on Princes Street and then led her onto South St David Street, around St Andrew Square, onto Queen Street, then to York Place.

“Despite the early morning there was daylight in this busy commercial area. I am asking people who were within the area at the time and could have seen the suspect alone or with the victim, to come forward.

“CCTV from the New Town area is being gathered and checked – I would ask anyone with private systems to check these and submit anything of relevance to us as soon as possible.

“We continue to carry out door to door enquiries and I’d appeal to local residents and businesses in New Town who may have premises off street level to check any storage areas or lock ups and report any suspicious items or behaviour to us.”

Chief Inspector Brian Manchester, Local Area Commander, said: “We understand an incident such as this is concerning for the local community, and we have a dedicated enquiry team working on this investigation. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers without hesitation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0136 of 27 May 2025. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.