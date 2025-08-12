An Edinburgh councillor has written to a Scottish Government Minister regarding the illegal travellers site in the north of the city, after reading about the issue in the Evening News.

Conservative councillor Christopher Cowdy wrote a letter on Wednesday, August 6, to Ivan McKee MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Public Finance and Local Government, highlighting the ongoing illegal travellers’ site on Scottish Government land in Granton. Locals living near the site between West Granton Road and Waterfront Avenue have expressed anger at littering, fly-tipping and fires there.

Cllr Cowdy questioned why travellers are often quickly removed by the council from other illegal sites in the city, while this large group of travellers remains on land which is earmarked for a state-of-the-art home for Scotland's national collection of 130,000 artworks, The Art Works, as part of the wider Granton Waterfront development.

He questioned Scottish Ministers “who appear to be complicit in allowing the unauthorised encampment”.

In his letter, Cllr Cowdy added: “If a potential sanction against anti-social behaviour is not realistic, it is likely to continue so please can you confirm what steps Scottish Ministers have taken to secure the site and remove the trespassers?

“If none, what immediate steps will you take so all the occupiers know eviction is a realistic outcome and serious reason for them to behave in a social and responsible manner?”

The Scottish Government has said it is working with the City of Edinburgh Council to “resolve the situation as quickly as possible”.

A wider shot of the illegal travellers site at Granton, with travellers sited there since 2019 joined by a larger group around a year and a half ago. | Submitted

Although he represents the Fountainbridge/ Craiglockhart council ward, Cllr Cowdy is the Scottish Conservative candidate in next year’s Scottish Parliament elections for Edinburgh Northern, which includes this illegal travellers site in Granton, and he has been speaking to locals about this issue.

Speaking to the Evening News, he said: “I wrote the letter because I read your articles, which really highlighted the issue. And I’ve seen other Evening News articles about travellers being moved on from other sites in the city.

“Locals got in touch with me about the site at Granton so I went down and had a look, there was a lot of littering and fly-tipping, and I was approached by pre-teen kids on quad bikes.

“I also spoke to more locals in the area who told me their concerns about the travellers remaining there.

“I then started doing some research and emailed council officers asking about what the policy is and what they are doing about it. I then discovered that as it is on Scottish Government land, it limits what the police and council can do.

“I have had a lot of support from residents on Facebook for writing to the Minister about this issue. I want to find out if the Scottish Government are doing anything, and I hope to focus their minds on the issue.”

Two photos of recent fires at the travellers site in Granton, taken by locals. | Submitted

Cllr Cowdy said he has also written to City of Edinburgh Council officers about a possible permanent legal travellers camp in Edinburgh, and he hopes to raise it with questions to the Convener of Homelessness and Housing at the next full council meeting on August 28.

He added: “I want to spark a debate about the future of council-managed travellers sites in Edinburgh. That will obviously take years to make a difference, in the meantime we have this constant annual problem with travellers in Edinburgh and we need to do something about it.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture met with the Chief Executive of the City of Edinburgh Council last week regarding the land.

“They agreed that the issue needs a suitable and sustainable solution and the Scottish Government is working closely with the council with the intention of resolving the situation as quickly as possible.”