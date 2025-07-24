Residents who say their lives have been made ‘hell’ by a group of travellers in Edinburgh have launched a petition calling for them to be moved on.

Travellers first pitched up on the derelict site between Waterfront Avenue and West Granton Road, on the land behind the Lidl supermarket and B&M store, back in 2019. There are now dozens of campervans and caravans at the site in north Edinburgh.

Smoke hangs over the Granton site, after a fire on Wednesday, July 23. | Submitted

Locals living in the area said that the initial group were no trouble, with problems only arising when a larger group arrived on the site more than a year and a half ago. This group was joined recently by more travellers, who are believed to be those who were moved on from nearby Forthquarter Park last month, after locals there launched an online petition.

Angry locals in Granton have now also launched a petition calling for the travellers to be moved from Waterfront Avenue. Launched yesterday, Wednesday, July 23, the petition has so far had 52 signatures.

The petition founder said: “This issue has persisted for years, and it's time we take a stand for our community's safety and wellbeing.”

Adding: “The challenges we face on a daily basis are numerous and exhausting. Children on quad bikes dangerously racing along pedestrian paths, fires causing potential hazards, and aggressive dogs creating perilous situations are just the tip of the iceberg.

“The constant noise and even instances of abuse have cast a shadow over our once peaceful life. Additionally, fly-tipping has become rampant, tarnishing our environment and adding to the distress of residents.”

Travellers at the west side of the site in Granton. | National World

Local residents, who asked not to be named, told the Evening News more about what life is like living next to the growing group of travellers, with regular fires reportedly set at the site in recent weeks.

One said: “What a mess they have left around the place, particularly at the back of B&M. There was a large fire yesterday with smoke everywhere. And the kids are up and down on their quad bikes all day every day.

“The whole block is frustrated. It’s a living hell. The police came here yesterday to say nothing could be done until someone gets hurt.”

The large area currently occupied by the travellers in Granton has been earmarked for a state-of-the-art home for Scotland's national collection of 130,000 artworks, The Art Works, as part of the wider Granton Waterfront development.

The plans were approved last month, although the site remains occupied by dozens of campervans, caravans and other vehicles.

Two photos of recent fires at the travellers site in Granton, taken by locals. | Submitted

Speaking about the lack of action taken to deter or move on the travellers, one local said: “It’s not council land, so they have washed their hands of it. It’s the Scottish Government that owns that land.

“Some of the travellers have been there since 2019, with more arriving in the years after. The group causing most of the problems came here about a year and a half ago. It’s been hell since they arrived.

“It’s mostly kids out on quad bikes every day, they are too young to be on those bikes, yet they are out all day and sometimes at night, causing a real racket.”

Another local added: “They rally around here on motorbikes pretty much every night. So I don’t go out at night, I feel trapped in my home. I really just want them to go now. They have even got a cockerel and you hear it every morning. And the mess they have left around here is just awful.”

Another group of travellers on the west side of the derelict land off Waterfront Avenue in Granton, Edinburgh. | National World

And another Waterfront Avenue resident added: “I would rather they weren’t there. They have been setting bonfires which release toxic gases. I’m pretty sure if I did that the council and police would get involved. But they seem to have a law for themselves.

“I had an instance of young children aged between just six and eight carrying bolt cutters as big as them, trying to steal a neighbour’s bike. I hope the National Galleries development planned for the site goes ahead sooner rather than later. Hopefully those plans start to move forward.

“However, there really needs to a designated area in Edinburgh for these traveller people to live, so they are not causing issues for locals.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

The City of Edinburgh Council declined the opportunity to comment on this story.

Speaking about officers reporting to the scene yesterday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Wednesday, July, 23, officers received a report of concerns around off-road bikes in the Waterfront Avenue area of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and officers are engaging with local partners regarding the concerns.”