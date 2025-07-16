A petition has been launched to remove a group of travellers from Edinburgh's Forthquarter Park in Granton.

Videos seen by the Evening News show youths on quad bikes riding around the park, and cars driving out of the park from the travellers’ site across the grass and paths to reach the local roads.

It is believed that the group of travellers pictured here at Forthquarter Park in Granton is the same group that were moved on from Newcraighall and Clermiston earlier this year. | Submitted

Angered by the group “taking over” the Granton park, local resident Arleta Slowikowska launched her ‘Remove Travellers from Forthquarter Park’ petition on Tuesday, which has so far received 88 signatures, as of Wednesday afternoon.

She said: “Every visit to Forthquarter Park has become increasingly disheartening. The charm and beauty of the park, which was once a peaceful escape for me and my dog, now lies in ruin due to the inconsiderate behaviour of some travellers.

“They have set up their encampment on the lush green grass, turning it into a worn-out wasteland. The constant movement of vehicles through the walkways and grassy areas is not only illegal but now a threat to the safety and enjoyment of local residents. Their children, unsupervised, ride motorbikes and quads freely around the vicinity.

“These actions are not only potentially harmful to themselves but pose a significant risk to other park-goers, especially young children and the elderly. The noise and disruption have become unbearable, stripping away the serenity that Forthquarter Park used to provide.

“It is unacceptable that a public space meant for relaxation and leisure has been overtaken in this manner. Action must be taken before the condition of the park deteriorates beyond repair and someone gets seriously injured.”

The travellers made the move to Forthqaurter Park from nearby Gipsy Brae on Monday. | Submitted

Calling on council action to deal with the travellers, Arleta added: “The local council of Edinburgh needs to intervene and implement measures to restore order and safety. This petition seeks the immediate removal of the travellers from Forthquarter Park and the enforcement of stricter regulations to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“Strengthening park security, installing barriers to stop vehicle access, and frequent monitoring by authorities are critical steps that should be put in place.”

Commenting on the petition, one local resident said: “We don't feel safe in our home! We can't feel safe and enjoy walks in our park. It's dangerous for us, our children, our dogs, our nature , our health, and our mental health!”

The City of Edinburgh Council has been contacted for comment.