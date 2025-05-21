Residents living near an Edinburgh park which has been taken over by a group of travellers have vented their frustrations after it took the council a week to ask them to leave.

Around 20 caravans were first spotted at Newcraighall Park on Wednesday, May 14, with a local resident having told the Evening News that human waste had been discarded in the park and litter and clothing left strewn on fences.

The travellers were issued with a Notice to Quit by Sheriff officers on Tuesday, May 20, which means they must leave the park within 48 hours of when the notice was first issued.

But those who live in the area say they have been left frustrated that the travellers were allowed to remain on the land for a week, in a move which forced children’s football matches and training to be called off.

The travellers at Newcraighall Park, with around 20 caravans currently parked on the football pitches. | National World

Speaking about the Notice to Quit, one man said: “Hopefully that does the job but it could take much longer to move them on. We have got a lot of frustrations with the council. The travellers arrived a week ago, why did it take nearly a week to issue this notice? If this had been in the city centre or a more well-to-do area then this would have been dealt with immediately.”

Another woman living next to the park said locals were united in their frustration about the situation. She said: “We are all so angry. Why is it taking so long to sort this out? They have been there a week and the council have done nothing.

“I just don’t know why the law lets them stay on community ground. It’s a public park, not wasteland that nobody uses. This community space has been taken over and taken away from the community. There should be zero tolerance.

“This wouldn’t happen if they were camped in Princes Street Gardens, they wouldn’t last a night, they would get chased by the police and council. Why are we any different?”

The travellers have been at Newcraighall Park for a week now, but have been given 48 hours to leave the site. | National World

Another resident said that the group’s behaviour had caused locals to fear for their safety.

He said: “We have to be vigilant. They are on quad bikes driving around the area, it’s pretty dangerous. And the mess they are leaving is disgusting, get the local councillors down here to clean it up, see it for themselves. It’s the way they have just taken over a local park, it shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

And one woman added: “It’s ridiculous that they are still there a week on. If they kept themselves to themselves then it’s fine, but they have been intimidating locals. My main concern just now is you can’t walk your dog at the park. I have been shouted at by the travellers, it’s not nice.”

However, not all locals are unhappy about the travellers’ presence in Newcraighall. One lady said: “They are not doing any harm, so I’m not bothered they are there.”

While a man added: “As long as they keep themselves to themselves it’s fine with me. I think they used to turn up at the train station, but I wasn’t even aware they were at the park.”

The City of Edinburgh Council confirmed the 48-hour notice to leave was issued to the travellers yesterday. A council spokesman added: “If the residents of the encampment fail to leave within the 48 hours, then we’d have to follow the due legal process and apply to the courts for a removal order.”