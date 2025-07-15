Edinburgh travellers upset locals after making short move from Gipsy Brae to Forthquarter Park in Granton
The travellers, who previously pitched up in Newcraighall and Clermiston earlier this year have now made the short trip from Gipsy Brae Recreation Ground to Forthquarter Park next to Colonsay View in Granton.
Locals there are concerned following previous issues with the travellers in other Edinburgh areas including littering, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.
One concerned local resident, who asked not to be named, contacted the Evening News when the travellers made the move on Monday.
She said: “Please help us! Caravans moved from Gypsy Brae to Forthquarter Park. Next to the residents of Waterfront and Colonsay View.
“The noise and soon the mess and human waste just next to Edinburgh residents’ windows who pay taxes will be unbearable. Please help!”
Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.
The travellers were previously moved on from Newcraighall and Clermiston by the council, with new barriers erected at Drumbrae Park next to the leisure centre in Clermiston to stop the group getting back onto the field in the future.
The City of Edinburgh Council has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.