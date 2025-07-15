A group of Edinburgh travellers who have been moving around the Capital since March have worried locals in Granton after moving to a park there.

The travellers, who previously pitched up in Newcraighall and Clermiston earlier this year have now made the short trip from Gipsy Brae Recreation Ground to Forthquarter Park next to Colonsay View in Granton.

Locals there are concerned following previous issues with the travellers in other Edinburgh areas including littering, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

The travellers made the move to Forthqaurter Park from nearby Gipsy Brae on Monday. | Submitted

One concerned local resident, who asked not to be named, contacted the Evening News when the travellers made the move on Monday.

She said: “Please help us! Caravans moved from Gypsy Brae to Forthquarter Park. Next to the residents of Waterfront and Colonsay View.

“The noise and soon the mess and human waste just next to Edinburgh residents’ windows who pay taxes will be unbearable. Please help!”

It is believed that group of travellers is the same group that were moved on from Newcraighall and Clermiston earlier this year. | Submitted

The travellers were previously moved on from Newcraighall and Clermiston by the council, with new barriers erected at Drumbrae Park next to the leisure centre in Clermiston to stop the group getting back onto the field in the future.

The City of Edinburgh Council has been contacted for comment.