Edinburgh council leader to get £7,500 pay rise under new government policy

Edinburgh Council’s leader and other councillors are set to get a pay increase as a result of new Scottish Government policy.

Council leader Jane Meagher will see her pay go from £64,063 to £71,519, the same as a Member of Scottish Parliament, in line with requirements set out by a Scottish Parliament committee.

Meanwhile, non-senior councillors will see their pay go from £21,345 to £25,982, putting their pay packets in line with 80% of the median salary of all public sector employees in the country.

The pay for the leaders of each council is set by legislation in Holyrood, with Glasgow and Edinburgh councils getting the highest level of pay | Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Commission sets rules for councils determining how much they have to pay council leaders and non-senior councillors.

However, for senior councillors, Edinburgh Council sets rates of pay, with the council historically paying them a percentage of what the council leader makes.

In Edinburgh’s budget, agreed last month, councillors decided to freeze any pay increase that could have been allotted to senior councillors.

This means they will receive the same remuneration as last year, with Lord Provost, Liberal Democrat Robert Aldridge and Depute Leader of the Council, Labour’s Mandy Watt receiving £48,032 per year.

Committee conveners and most group leaders will again make £40,027 per year, while two committee vice-conveners will make £32,022.

And Green group co-leaders Chas Booth and Susan Rae will make £30,686 per year.

Finally, Liberal Democrat councillor Alan Beal will be paid £28,608 for chairing the Lothian Valuation Joint Board.

Councillors will discuss the pay hike at the next full meeting of Edinburgh Council, set to take place on Thursday, 20 March, which can be viewed here.