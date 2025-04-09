Edinburgh councillors reveal nearly 70 per cent of active travel projects have been delayed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
City councillors revealed that 27 of 39 active travel projects being worked on by the council have slipped beyond their original completion date.
Greens co-leader and councillor Chas Booth group has urged officers to take action on the delays in an emergency motion.
It further said that funding and staffing resources, as well as some of the bureaucracy involved in building new infrastructure, was to blame.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The delays were made public in a response to a question at a full council meeting last year.
Among the delayed projects are improvements to active travel in Charlotte Square, which has seen its completion date pushed back from 2016 to 2027.
Meanwhile, active travel works on Fountainbridge and Dundee Street have been pushed from 2017 to 2027, and the cycling route from the Meadows to the Union Canal delayed from 2016 to 2026.
The Meadows to George Street project has seen its completion date shifted from 2022 to 2028, and improvements to George Street itself have been delayed from 2021 to 2029.
Some projects were listed as ‘on hold’ with no completion date, such as active travel works on the Powderhall Railway in Broughton.
And others are now under review’, such as the Portobello to Musselburgh route.
The committee convener did not accept it as an emergency motion, but the Green group can refile it before the next Transport and Environment Committee meeting after the council’s April recess is over.
If accepted and moved at the meeting, the motion would have called on council officers to come back within three months with proposals for reducing the delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.