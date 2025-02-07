Three Leith councillors have asked a committee to make the controversial low traffic neighbourhood in the area permanent.

For over a year, short stretches of road and parts of junctions have been closed as part of the Leith Connections urban mobility scheme.

Residents have been divided on the issue – a survey conducted by the council late last year found that 74 per cent supported the changes, but another conducted by the community council during the same timespan found a more even split.

The councillors’ request comes after 6 and 12 month reviews of the scheme showed success at reducing traffic on most roads surveyed, though an increase in traffic has occurred on Duncan Place.

Green councillor Chas Booth, independent councillor Katrina Faccenda and SNP councillor Adam Nols-McVey are behind the letter, which says: “We have been contacted by numerous constituents with views on the LTN, but the one thing that unites nearly all of them is their desire for a reduction in motor traffic in Leith.

“Some say the LTN has made motor traffic worse in parts of the scheme, but the evidence before you, in the 12-month monitoring report and the 6-month report, is that levels of traffic are down across the whole community.

“Particularly powerful are the emails from parents highlighting the difference this has made for them and their children getting around safely.”

Cllr Booth said: “The three ward councillors are unanimous in our agreement that the LTN has overwhelmingly been good for Leith, and should be made permanent.

“The council’s monitoring shows that traffic levels are down overall across the area, including on boundary roads, which shows the scheme has been a success.

“Of course the council must also look to address some of the shortcomings of the scheme, such as the traffic increase on Duncan Place and some of the peak-time traffic increases, but that is for the future.

“The council must also learn from this process about what it can do better, for example in communicating with and listening to disadvantaged groups.”

The request is set to be considered at a meeting of the council’s Transport Regulation Orders sub-committee on February 18.