Leith’s low traffic neighbourhood has seen a reduction in vehicles and an increase in walking and cycling - and nearly three-quarters of residents are happy with the measures.

Latest monitoring figures showed a fall in traffic of between 66 and 88 per cent on streets which can no longer be used by through traffic.

And new market research found 74 per cent of people in the area support the changes made by the project - part of the Leith Connections scheme - while only 6 per cent oppose them.

City transport convener Stephen Jenkinson welcomed the findings. He said: “There have been some really positive impacts with reduced traffic levels and the statistics gathered by the council show there have been high levels of walking and cycling within the project area.

“There has also been a marked reduction in people reporting traffic as a problem in the area, so the project is having really positive results.”

An update for the transport and environment committee on Thursday, January 30, says automatic traffic count surveys on roads on the boundary of the project - Baltic Street and Great Junction Street - show a reduction in traffic since pre-pandemic levels and also following implementation of the changes made by the project in 2023.

“Within the project area, streets monitored which are no longer usable as through traffic routes (with some timed or bus/taxi exemptions) recorded reductions of vehicle traffic of between 66 per cent and 88 per cent - a weekday average flow reduction of up to 4,389 vehicles.”

It notes traffic volumes have also reduced in other streets within the project boundary - down by 36.5 per cent in Elbe Street and 62 per cent in Queen Charlotte Street.

But there was an increase in weekday average traffic flow on Duncan Place of just under 19 per cent. “This is likely to be due to the prohibition of traffic on Wellington Place to the west, removing it as a possible through route. There is an overall traffic reduction of over 500 vehicles per day across these two streets.”

Peak-time monitoring of key junctions on the project area boundary roads showed changes in levels of overall traffic of between minus 7.4 per cent and plus 9.1 per cent.

And the update says: “At Sandport Place Bridge, counts for comparative months generally show a year-to-year increase in people walking, wheeling and cycling.

“Monitoring of pedestrians and cyclists at eight other sites within the project area suggests an overall increase in walking and cycling activity compared to baseline data.”

It notes that only one of 27 locations monitored showed an increase in nitrogen dioxide concentrations since the scheme was implemented, but adds this could be a result of newer, less polluting, vehicles replacing older ones.

The update continues: “A third round of independent market research has been undertaken to help understand the views of local residents, including those who might not otherwise respond through the traffic orders process, and to gather the views of business owners/ operators.

“The survey indicates that 74 per cent of residents support the project changes and only 6 per cent oppose them.

“The third wave of research shows a statistically significant fall in the number of residents who believe motor vehicle traffic and motor vehicle pollution and noise are a problem in the neighbourhood compared to the previous two rounds.

“Business surveys showed strong awareness of the project, with equal levels of support and opposition to the measures, alongside a large increase in ‘no opinion’ compared to baseline results.”