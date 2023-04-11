News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash: Car flips onto roof after collision in Leith's Gordon Street near Easter Road

Vehicle overturns in dramatic crash

By Ian Swanson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:28 BST

A car flipped onto its roof in a crash in Leith on Monday night, April 10. Police were called to Gordon Street after reports of a collision involving two vehicles. Pictures showed the car lying on its roof, badly damaged and with debris strewn across the street. No-one was injured in the crash but police said the driver would be reported to the procurator fiscal for careless driving. The road was closed while the scene of the crash, just off Easter Road, was cleared.

Police Scotland posted a picture of the crash on social media and said: “Edinburgh Road Police attended in Gordon Street after calls about a vehicle on its roof after colliding with another vehicle. Thankfully, no one injured and the road has since re-opened. Driver will be reported to COPFS for careless driving. #Fatal5 #NoAcceptable.”

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Gordon Street, just off Easter Road, on Monday night.Police were called to the scene of the crash in Gordon Street, just off Easter Road, on Monday night.
