A car flipped onto its roof in a crash in Leith on Monday night, April 10. Police were called to Gordon Street after reports of a collision involving two vehicles. Pictures showed the car lying on its roof, badly damaged and with debris strewn across the street. No-one was injured in the crash but police said the driver would be reported to the procurator fiscal for careless driving. The road was closed while the scene of the crash, just off Easter Road, was cleared.