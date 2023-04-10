Almost four years on since Bradley Welsh was gunned down on his street his family have said they won’t give up the fight for justice. The boxing gym owner who appeared in the Trainspotting sequel T2 in the month before his death was shot at close range outside his flat in the west end on April 17, 2019 by Sean Orman.

Police Scotland admitted gross failures over his killing after a top-level review found officers were told about plans to murder him but didn’t act on it. His brother Sean submitted a complaint after the trial and received a report from the Professional Standards unit upholding his complaint. The family was offered “sincerest apologies” and Police stated they were looking at ‘enhanced training’ for officers.

But the family is still waiting for answers on a fatalities probe by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. They told the Evening News they won’t just ‘roll over’ and are pushing for criminal charges to be brought against Police Scotland.

Bradley was blasted at close range

One family member said: "Officers have blood on their hands. For all we know they are still working in their jobs. No sackings or disciplinary. We’re not just going to roll over because we got a 'sorry’. There’s no real consequences. Those involved didn’t do their jobs and Bradley died. We were told those involved were ‘retrained’. Bradley lost his life. Retrained just isn’t good enough. We want to see criminal charges brought. It’s not likely officers would be named but those responsible need to be held accountable.”

During the trial it emerged that police were told three times by witness Dean White about a gangland plot to murder the ex-boxing champion. But police did not issue an updated threat to life warninh, also known as an Osman letter, as they said the information was deemed ‘not real or credible’. Following an inquiry by the Professional Standards Unit the Police admitted several unnamed high-ranking officers had been aware of the threat. Now his family has issued a fresh call for charges to be brought over police handling of the case.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) sent a report to the Crown Office in 2019 – but since then Crown and Procurator Fiscal service has told the family an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “COPFS has received a report from the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) and it is under consideration by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit. The investigation is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”