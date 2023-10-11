News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash: Man taken to hospital after four-car collision on A71 near Calder junction

A71 closed for three hours as police investigate collision
By Ian Swanson
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
A man was taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the A71 near the Calder junction in Edinburgh.

It happened around 7.30am on Tuesday, October 10. Emergency services attended and the 53-year-old male driver of an orange Ford Ranger was taken to the Royal Infirmary. The road was closed for collision investigation and reopened at 10.40am.

Police are appealing for information following the crash. Sergeant Paul Ewing, of the East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

A man was taken to hospital following a four-car crash on the A71 near the Calder junction in Edinburgh. Picture: Google.A man was taken to hospital following a four-car crash on the A71 near the Calder junction in Edinburgh. Picture: Google.
A man was taken to hospital following a four-car crash on the A71 near the Calder junction in Edinburgh. Picture: Google.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or who saw the orange vehicle on the road prior to the crash. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0555 of October 10.”

