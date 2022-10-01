Edinburgh crash: One woman taken to hospital after Lothian Bus collided with car on Edinburgh street
One woman was taken to hospital after a bus collided with a car on Stenhouse Road on Saturday afternoon.
The Lothian Bus struck the vehicle on the busy Edinburgh road shortly after 12pm on Saturday (October 1).
Emergency services quickly arrived on scene, with three ambulances being spotted by locals.
Read More
Most Popular
One woman was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a bus on Stenhouse Drive in Edinburgh around 12.10pm on Saturday, 1 October.
“One woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.