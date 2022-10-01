News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh crash: One woman taken to hospital after Lothian Bus collided with car on Edinburgh street

One woman was taken to hospital after a bus collided with a car on Stenhouse Road on Saturday afternoon.

By Anna Bryan
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:16 pm

The Lothian Bus struck the vehicle on the busy Edinburgh road shortly after 12pm on Saturday (October 1).

Emergency services quickly arrived on scene, with three ambulances being spotted by locals.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh traffic: Emergency services rush to M8 after two-car collision at Herm...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a bus on Stenhouse Drive in Edinburgh around 12.10pm on Saturday, 1 October.

“One woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
One woman was taken to hospital after a crash between a Lothian bus and a car on Stenhouse Drive, Edinburgh.