The Lothian Bus struck the vehicle on the busy Edinburgh road shortly after 12pm on Saturday (October 1).

Emergency services quickly arrived on scene, with three ambulances being spotted by locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a bus on Stenhouse Drive in Edinburgh around 12.10pm on Saturday, 1 October.

“One woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad