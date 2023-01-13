Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in Oxgangs.Police cars and ambulances attended the scene close to Oxgangs police station on Oxgangs Road North on Friday morning (January 13). The road was closed between the police station and Hunter’s Tryst.

Police said they had been called to Oxgangs Road at 9.40am after a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to hospital, police said. The road was reopened after a couple of hours.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.40am to Oxgangs Road. It was a crash involving a car and a pedestrian and two people were taken to hospital – the pedestrian and the driver of the car.”