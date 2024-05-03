Edinburgh crime: 29-year-old man sentenced to 4 years in prison for serious sexual assault
A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a serious sexual assault on a Edinburgh woman.
Toby Gayfer was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Friday, May 3) following his conviction last month on April 5. The sexual assault occurred on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Gayfer’s victim and I hope that today’s sentencing will provide her with some closure. He now faces the consequences of his despicable actions.
“I hope this sentencing sends a clear message that this type of violence will not be tolerated. We are wholly committed to tackling sexual crimes and bringing those responsible to justice. I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report it to us, regardless of when it happened.”
Detective Inspector Taylor added: “We’ll thoroughly investigate and have specially trained officers and partner agencies to support you throughout.”