Edinburgh crime: 50-year-old man arrested and charged following ‘disturbance’ outside Leith pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident outside a Leith pub.
Police say they were called to a Buchanan Street premises shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 16 following reports of a ‘disturbance.’
An eye witness told the Evening News they saw a large number of police outside The Tourmalet bar at the corner of Buchanan Street and Iona Street. They said police could be seen entering the pub and questioning individuals before one man was taken away in a police car.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05am on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024 officers were called to reports of a disturbance outside a premises on Buchanan Street, Edinburgh.
"A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”