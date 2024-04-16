Edinburgh crime: Arrest after ‘serious assault’ on busy Edinburgh street sees 49-year-old man rushed to hospital
A man has been rushed to hospital following an alleged serious assault in Edinburgh as one person has been arrested.
A large police presence was seen on Gorgie Road around 4.25pm on Monday, April 15, following reports of an attack.
Paramedics also rushed to the scene and a 49-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Officers said a 38-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which happened on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh around 4.25pm on Monday, 14 April, 2024.
“Emergency services attended and a 49-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024.”