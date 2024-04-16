Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been rushed to hospital following an alleged serious assault in Edinburgh as one person has been arrested.

A large police presence was seen on Gorgie Road around 4.25pm on Monday, April 15, following reports of an attack.

Paramedics also rushed to the scene and a 49-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers said a 38-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which happened on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh around 4.25pm on Monday, 14 April, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and a 49-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.