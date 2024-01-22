Edinburgh crime: American airline pilot appears at sheriff court on firearms charge
Pilot was arrested by armed police at Edinburgh Airport on Saturday morning
An American airline pilot has appeared in court on petition in connection with a firearms offence.
Ryan Christopher Cecil, 56, appeared from custody and faced a charge under the Firearms Act 1968 Section 5 (1) (B) at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
The United Airlines captain, whose address was given as Glasgow, made no plea during the private court hearing and the case was continued for further examination.
Sheriff John Cook released the US pilot on bail and his next court date is still to be confirmed.
Cecil was arrested by armed police officers at Edinburgh Airport on Saturday morning after he was allegedly caught in possession of a taser in his carry-on luggage.
The Boeing 757 flight from Edinburgh to Newark Liberty International Airport near New York was immediately cancelled following his arrest.
Following the incident, a United Airlines spokesperson said: “This employee was immediately removed from service and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”