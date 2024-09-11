Edinburgh crime: Appeal launched after three cars deliberately set on fire in St Clair Street

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:25 BST

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a number of vehicles were deliberately set on fire on Monday evening. 

At around 11.35pm on Monday, September 9, a black Vauxhall Crossland, black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Vauxhall Corsa were set ablaze at a premises on St Clair Street. 

Three cars were deliberately set on fire in St Claire Street, Edinburgh, on September 9Three cars were deliberately set on fire in St Claire Street, Edinburgh, on September 9
Three cars were deliberately set on fire in St Claire Street, Edinburgh, on September 9 | Google Maps

The fires were extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries. 

Detective Constable Kirsten Luke said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything around this time or who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4241 of 9 September, 2024.

