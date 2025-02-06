Edinburgh crime: Bike thefts soar by 20 per cent in 18 months

Thefts of bikes in Edinburgh have soared by 20 per cent in the past 18 months.

One MSP described the dramatic jump as a “serious worry” and called for more bike storage facilities in the Capital.

In the 18 months from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, the Edinburgh police division recorded 1,848 bike thefts in the city – a jump of 30, or 19.5 per cent, on the previous 18 months.

The figures emerged after complaints from constituents prompted Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs to contact Police Scotland to request data on bike thefts in the Capital.

Mr Briggs has now written to Edinburgh City Council to ask what is being done to ensure bike thefts are reduced.

He said: “These figures are startling and are a serious worry for bike owners in the Capital.

“Bike theft is nothing new to Edinburgh and the Edinburgh police division has previously had great success in reducing the number of thefts, but more needs to be done now.

“I welcome the positive work which Police Scotland have undertaken in the past to inform residents on how to keep their bikes safe especially people living in tenements and students coming to study in the Capital.

“An increase in bike storage facilities would be a good way of ensuring that bikes in the city are more secure.

Edinburgh Council is set to roll out more cycle hangars

“I have written Edinburgh City Council to ask what plans are being developed to help provide more safe facilities for bikes to be stored.

“In the meantime, I would ask people to be vigilant and ensure their bikes are not left unattended or unchained in public areas.”

Edinburgh City Council said there were currently 218 cycle hangars in operation in Edinburgh, providing space for 1302 bikes, with 97 per cent of the spaces in use.

And the council is currently progressing the roll-out of Phase 2 of the project, which will see a further 162 hangars installed over the next year, bringing Edinburgh’s total provision to 380 hangars with around 2260 spaces.

But the council acknowledged demand was high, with waiting lists for most operating hangars, and a long list of requests from residents for hangars in new locations.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “Helping people keep their bikes secure is an essential part of good active travel provision, and our roll-out of hundreds of secure storage units across the city, providing thousands of spaces, has proved extremely popular.

“We’ll also continue working with Police Scotland to explore theft prevention initiatives, like bike marking.”