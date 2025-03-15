A 25-year-old man has been convicted of murder and an attempted murder in Edinburgh two years ago.

On Friday, 2 June 2023, police were called to attend a report of a disturbance on Leith Street near to the junction with Greenside Row.

Peter Mullen, aged 30, was found with serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Dylan Curran, 25, was convicted of murder and attempted murder | supplied

Police subsequently arrested and charged Dylan Curran, 25, in connection with the death. And on Friday, 14 March, 2025, he was convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Curran was also convicted of the attempted murder of a 43-year-old man during the same incident. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: "Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends as they come to terms with what happened to him. I hope this verdict will bring some sense of justice for them.

“Dylan Curran will now face the consequences of his deplorable actions. Thankfully violent crimes like these in public places are rare in our communities. When such incidents take place, we will use all resources necessary to carry out thorough, rigorous inquiries to ensure we track down those responsible to bring them to justice.”