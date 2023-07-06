The funeral of a father-of-three, who died after a disturbance in Edinburgh last month, will take place in the Capital on Friday.

Peter Mullen was found with serious injuries after emergency services were called to a disturbance in the city's Leith Street, near Omni Centre, at around 7.45pm on Friday, June 2.

The 30-year-old was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Police launched an investigation into his death and later arrested and charged 23-year-old Dylan Curran with Mr Mullen’s murder. He appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Police Scotland said a number of people were involved in the incident and a 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with a minor assault. She is expected before Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

As reported in the Evening News, Peter’s mum launched a fundraiser to give her son the send off he deserves.

She wrote on the GoFundMe page: “Sadly, Peter has left behind a broken family and three beautiful children. The money raised will be used towards funeral expenses and a memorial for his children back at home in Leeds, so that they will have somewhere to be able to go and grieve.

“As you are all probably aware this has left us all devastated and was very unexpected. Any contributions will be a massive help.”

The fundraiser has so far raised £1,700, and Peter’s funeral will now be held at St Mary's Catholic Cathedral on York Place at 12.45pm on Friday (July 7) followed by a burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Liberton.

In a post on Facebook, his dad wrote: “All who knew Peter or wish to pay their respects will be welcome at both the service and burial. We would also like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages, support and kindness during this difficult time.