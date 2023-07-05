News you can trust since 1873
King Charles III Edinburgh visit: Two women arrested during events to mark coronation of Charles and Camilla

Police say two women tried to climb over barrier in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile
By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST

Two women have been arrested after allegedly trying to climb over a crowd safety barrier on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile during events to mark the King and Queen’s coronation.

Police Scotland said the women, aged 20 and 21, were arrested in connection with an alleged breach of the peace. The force posted on Twitter: “Our priority is public safety, balanced against people’s rights.”

Protesters wit placards saying “Not my king” were among the crowds lining the Royal Mile near St Giles’ Cathedral, where the national service of thanksgiving and dedication took place and their shouts could be heard inside the cathedral. Police had warned in advance they would not tolerate “disruptive” protests during this week’s events.

Crowds lined the Royal Mile as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were driven to St Giles' Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and dedication marking the King's coronation. Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images.Crowds lined the Royal Mile as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were driven to St Giles' Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and dedication marking the King's coronation. Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Crowds lined the Royal Mile as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were driven to St Giles' Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and dedication marking the King's coronation. Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
There was criticism of a “heavy-handed” approach by police towards anti-monarchist demonstrators during the events in Edinburgh following the Queen’s death in September last year.