Two women have been arrested after allegedly trying to climb over a crowd safety barrier on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile during events to mark the King and Queen’s coronation.

Police Scotland said the women, aged 20 and 21, were arrested in connection with an alleged breach of the peace. The force posted on Twitter: “Our priority is public safety, balanced against people’s rights.”

Protesters wit placards saying “Not my king” were among the crowds lining the Royal Mile near St Giles’ Cathedral, where the national service of thanksgiving and dedication took place and their shouts could be heard inside the cathedral. Police had warned in advance they would not tolerate “disruptive” protests during this week’s events.

Crowds lined the Royal Mile as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were driven to St Giles' Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and dedication marking the King's coronation. Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images.