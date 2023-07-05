King Charles III Edinburgh visit: Two women arrested during events to mark coronation of Charles and Camilla
Two women have been arrested after allegedly trying to climb over a crowd safety barrier on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile during events to mark the King and Queen’s coronation.
Police Scotland said the women, aged 20 and 21, were arrested in connection with an alleged breach of the peace. The force posted on Twitter: “Our priority is public safety, balanced against people’s rights.”
Protesters wit placards saying “Not my king” were among the crowds lining the Royal Mile near St Giles’ Cathedral, where the national service of thanksgiving and dedication took place and their shouts could be heard inside the cathedral. Police had warned in advance they would not tolerate “disruptive” protests during this week’s events.
There was criticism of a “heavy-handed” approach by police towards anti-monarchist demonstrators during the events in Edinburgh following the Queen’s death in September last year.