Disruptive protests that ‘risk public safety’ will not be tolerated during the King’s visit to Edinburgh, Police Scotland has said.

Officers have given a warning to protest groups ahead of King Charles III’s visit to the Capital for the Coronation celebrations on Wednesday, July 5. It comes after Police Scotland was criticised for ‘heavy handed’ arrests of anti-monarchy protesters during Operation Unicorn services held in the wake of the Queen’s death.

As part of Royal Week, there will be a procession along the Royal Mile before King Charles III is presented with the Honours of Scotland at a service in St Giles’ Cathedral. Assistant chief constable Tim Mairs, who is police lead for the event, said ‘threatening behaviour’ or ‘activity intended to disrupt the event that risks public safety’ is ‘not legitimate protest’.

Police Scotland has warned about 'disruptive protests' ahead of King Charles III's visit to Edinburgh (Phil Wilkinson)

He said: “Our priority is public safety and a policing plan is in place to maintain people’s safety, ensure the safe delivery of this significant event, enable peaceful protest and minimise disruption. We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest. Campaigning and demonstration is a legitimate, necessary and vital part of life. Abusive, threatening behaviour or activity intended to disrupt the event that risks public safety is not legitimate protest.

“Officers on the ground have to make dynamic assessments to quickly consider whether someone’s behaviour breaches the threshold of criminality. There are a range of factors and circumstances that affect this decision making, including considering the risk that behaviour has on the safety of those at the event, as well as any triggers that may lead to wider disruption. Every situation is unique. Safety is our priority, balanced against people’s rights.”

A number of road closures will be in place during the event in Edinburgh city centre, as well as air restrictions for drones. A number of people were arrested in Edinburgh during the ceremonies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Protest groups have been asked to contact Police Scotland by emailing [email protected]