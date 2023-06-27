News you can trust since 1873
King Charles Edinburgh visit: Road closures as procession planned on Royal Mile to mark Coronation

Edinburgh locals warned of closures ahead of Royal visit
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST

Several roads will be closed in Edinburgh for events celebrating the coronation of King Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the Capital on Wednesday, July 5, for a series of events marking the coronation. There will be a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, as well as two processions up and down the Royal Mile. It will be the first time that King Charles has visited Edinburgh since he was crowned earlier this year.

Edinburgh council warned locals that the Old Town and surrounding streets may be “extremely busy” and advised motorists to avoid driving in the city centre. Here are all the road closures during King Charles’ visit to Edinburgh:

Several roads will close in Edinburgh for King Charles' visit. (Getty images)Several roads will close in Edinburgh for King Charles' visit. (Getty images)
Several roads will close in Edinburgh for King Charles' visit. (Getty images)
Edinburgh road closures from July 4

Holyrood Gait, Holyrood Road, Horse Wynd, St. Giles Street, St. John Street

Edinburgh road closures from July 5

Abbey Mount, Abbeyhill, Abbeyhill Crescent, Bank Street, Blackfriars Street, Brand Place, Calton Road, Canongate, Castle Wynd North Steps, Castlehill, Cockburn Street, Cranston Street, Croft-an-righ, Duke’s Walk, George IV Bridge, High Street, Jeffrey Street, Johnston Terrace, King’s Bridge, Lawnmarket, Mound Place, New Street, Niddry Street, North Bank Street, North Bridge, Old Fishmarket Close, Old Tolbooth Wynd, Parliament Square, Queen’s Drive, Ramsay Garden, Ramsay Lane, South Bridge, St. Mary’s Street, Upper Bow, Victoria Street, West Parliament Square

All roads closed for the royal events will re-open by 6pm on July 6, except closures in place for the Castle Concerts, as well as St Giles Street and St John Street.

