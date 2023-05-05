As the coronation approaches, here are some of the familiar buildings in the Capital which have a special link with Charles and his family.
1. The Palace of Holyroodhouse
The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the monarch's official residence in Scotland and the Queen traditionally spent a week based there in June each year, when she would make visits across the central belt and further afield as well as hosting ceremonies at the palace. The 16th-century historic apartments of Mary, Queen of Scots, and the state apartments, used for official and state entertaining, are open to the public throughout the year, except when members of the Royal Family are in residence.
The Queen's Gallery was built close to the palace, opposite the Scottish Parliament, and opened in 2002 to exhibit works of art from the Royal Collection. Photo: Unknown
The Royal College of Surgeons Nicolson Street Edinburgh / Surgeons Hall The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh was founded in 1505 by Royal Charter granted by King James IV. It is the oldest surgical college in the world with just under 30,000 members in 100 countries. And among its famous sons were James Young Simpson, who discovered the anaesthetic properties of chloroform in 1847, and Joseph Lister, pioneer the use of antiseptics to combat infection in 1867.
In 2022, Charles followed in the footsteps of his father by becoming patron of the college - Prince Philip had served as patron for 66 years, having first taken on the role in 1954. Photo: Sean Bell
Edinburgh's Botanic Garden was first established in 1670 near the Palace of Holyroodhouse. And it has enjoyed Royal status since 1699 when King William III bestowed a Royal Warrant on the first Keeper of the Garden.
Since that time, each of the garden’s 16 chief executives has been appointed by the reigning monarch and held the title of Regius Keeper.
The Queen visited the garden several times and Charles and Camilla toured the garden in October 2021 to mark its 350th anniversary.
The Castle, at the top of the Royal Mile, was a royal residence for centuries and for the past 27 years it has been home to the Stone of Destiny, ancient symbol of Scotland's monarchy - though it is currently absent so it can be used in the coronation at Westminster Abbey.
St Margaret's Chapel, inside the Castle, is Edinburgh's oldest surviving building. It was built by King David I in honour of his mother Queen Margaret, who died in the Castle in 1093 and was canonised in 1250.
The Castle is also the venue every summer for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which has drawn millions of tourists to the Capital since it began in 1950. The "Royal" title was added to its name when the Queen decided to marks its 60th birthday in the 2010 New Year's Honours List.