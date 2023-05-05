4 . Edinburgh Castle

The Castle, at the top of the Royal Mile, was a royal residence for centuries and for the past 27 years it has been home to the Stone of Destiny, ancient symbol of Scotland's monarchy - though it is currently absent so it can be used in the coronation at Westminster Abbey. St Margaret's Chapel, inside the Castle, is Edinburgh's oldest surviving building. It was built by King David I in honour of his mother Queen Margaret, who died in the Castle in 1093 and was canonised in 1250. The Castle is also the venue every summer for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which has drawn millions of tourists to the Capital since it began in 1950. The "Royal" title was added to its name when the Queen decided to marks its 60th birthday in the 2010 New Year's Honours List. Scotland bid farewell to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo performers today at Edinburgh Castle. Pictured the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines. Photo: Callum Bennetts