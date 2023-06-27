The heartbroken mother of man who died after a disturbance in Edinburgh has launched a fundraiser to give him the send off he deserves.

Peter Mullen was found with serious injuries after emergency services were called to a disturbance in the city's Leith Street, near Omni Centre, at around 7.45pm on Friday, June 2.

The 30-year-old father-of-three was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Police launched an investigation into his death and later arrested and charged 23-year-old Dylan Curran with Mr Mullen’s murder. He appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Police Scotland said a number of people were involved in the incident and a 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with a minor assault. She is expected before Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Following Mr Mullen's death, mourners left flowers outside the Omni Centre to pay their respects. Among the tributes were several bouquets of flowers, a football scarf and handwritten cards.

One tribute said: ‘To my son Peter. I am so proud of you. My life stopped when I lost you. I will forever love and miss you. Dad.’

Another tribute, from a brother, said: ‘I wish we got more time together. I will cherish the memories I have with you. You were a great, amazing man. Fly high. Shay.’

Mr Mullen’s mother, Margaret Smith, has now launched a Go Fund Me crowdfunder to help with funeral costs and pay for a memorial for her son’s children to visit.

She wrote on the fundraiser: “Sadly, Peter has left behind a broken family and three beautiful children. The money raised will be used towards funeral expenses and a memorial for his children back at home in Leeds, so that they will have somewhere to be able to go and grieve themselves.

“As you are all probably aware this has left us all devastated and was very unexpected. Any contributions will be a massive help.”